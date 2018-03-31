It is with great sadness that the Town of Marana recently informed the community of the passing of Town of Marana Councilmember Carol McGorray on Thursday, March 22. She is survived by six of her seven children.
The memorial service will be held this Wednesday, April 4 at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 8650 N. Shannon Road, Tucson, Arizona 85742.
Carol was elected to her first term on the Marana Town Council in March, 2001 and served for 17 years. She had also served on the Marana Health Center board and was active in the Dove Mountain Civic Group and Dove Mountain Rotary Club. She was passionate about community service, and her contributions have had a significant impact on our town. She will be greatly missed.
The Town of Marana is collecting stories and expressions of grief from the community. For those who knew her, please join the town in remembering her by sharing your stories.
Submit your stories: http://www.maranaaz.gov/news/2018/3/27/tammd3bw27r3sgkf6gf2j70nu6oizf
