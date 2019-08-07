The Oro Valley Little League’s 11U team captured a state title July 20, beating Payson, 9-6 ,in the title game. The tournament, held at Chandler National North, was the culmination of an undefeated 9-0 run for coach Ryan Mazura’s squad during the event.
The team, which outscored its opponents, 67-17 during the tournament, was the direct result of the players’ hard work, according to Mazura.
“The boys practiced hard, played hard, and performed well,” Mazura said in an email. “We tried to keep our emotions in check good or bad and moved forward with every play, emphasizing short term memory. The game plan from the start was to do your job at your 100 percent, be on time, minimize the mistakes, play hard and always knowing or thinking about what’s next, another play, backing up, etc. The outcome was every Little Leaguer’s dream.”
The team’s roster included Dominyk De La Ossa, Sito Graves, Christian Soder, Pierce Hagele, Cole Newton, Peyton Carson, Cruz Valdivia, DiAngelo Alexander, Cody Milne, Fabian Acuña, Ayven Sholl and Lucas Cachoeira.
Mazura’s coaching staff included assistants Charlie Carson and Shane Sholl.
