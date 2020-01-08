Tucson, AZ (85741)

Today

Cloudy with a few showers. High 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.