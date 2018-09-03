Popeye is a 1-year-old boy who didn't like spending time in his kennel so he gets to wait for his forever family while enjoying time in a foster home. His foster family says he is very sweet and smart.
He loves to cuddle on the couch and play fetch with his tennis ball. Popeye would be happy as an only dog or with the company of a female dog. He will do best in a home without small animals or children.
Give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173 and ask how you can meet Popeye.
