On Monday, Feb. 4 just after 4:30 p.m the Oro Valley Police Department received call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the area of Granville Canyon Way and Bandanna Way.
According to OVPD, at about 3:45 p.m., a 13-year-old girl was walking home from the bus stop when an observant neighbor noticed a suspicious van that appeared to be following the girl. The neighbor asked the girl if everything was okay and alerted the girl to the suspicious van.
The girl reported she noticed the van as she began walking home from the bus stop. As the girl continued to walk she entered a cul-de-sac. The child began to run and the van drove away northbound on Bandanna Way.
The driver is described as male with a blue shirt and brown facial hair seen driving an older model, White van with a ladder on the roof. Officers searched the area but were not able to locate the vehicle.
OVPD is asking the public to remain vigilant and call 911 if they see a similar vehicle in the area.
