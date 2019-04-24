Nearly 50 new villas are under construction at Splendido at Rancho Vistoso, the development the company said is a reaction to an increase in demand.
“Expansion is, of course, always exciting,” said Splendido Executive Director James Edwartoski, in a statement. “But renovation, understanding and anticipating the changing needs of today’s market for current and future Splendido residents, that’s truly invigorating.”
The new units will be available to residents this summer. Floor plans range in size from 1,450 to 2,700 square feet. On-site amenities include restaurants, a movie theater, fitness center, swimming pools, spa, and an 18-hole putting course. The villas are part of a larger overhaul that includes “a host of progressive renovations” to existing amenities, the company announced.
This summer, residents will experience a renovated living room, an expanded meeting room to include new audio-visual technologies and other changes to be announced in the future. The company also announced the Splendido restaurants will offer increased capacity, all-day dining through expanded café hours, improved take-out and “pop-up” restaurants.
“The Pop-up restaurants are a great example of taking a contemporary culinary concept and adapting it to make it our own, creating an amazing experience for our residents,” Edwartoski said.
A “55 and better” community, Splendido is located at 13500 N. Rancho Vistoso Boulevard.
