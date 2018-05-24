Mike Van Ryn walked into a darkened hallway deep within the bowels of the Tucson Arena on a mid-May morning brimming with positivity.
The first-year head coach of the Tucson Roadrunners had a lot to be positive about as he rehashed the highs and lows of the team’s historic season.
Some of those highs include, but are not limited to, the team’s regular season Pacific Division and Western Conference championship and posting the best win percentage (.662) of any team in the conference.
There’s also the breakout campaigns of up-and-coming prospects, like 20-year-old forward Dylan Strome (who scored 22 goals with 31 assists for the team in 50 games).
There’s the continued success of fellow forwards Mike Sislo and Michael Bunting, who had 53 and 47 points apiece this season.
There’s also the crescendo of citywide interested that ebbed as the team advanced through the Calder Cup Playoffs. Dozens showed up to each of the team’s away game watch parties.
Some 17,857 fans made their way to the venerable downtown arena in the team’s four postseason contests—an average of 4,464 for a sport many thought to be a novelty in the heart of North America’s second-largest desert.
There are the lows, such as the team’s unsightly five-game defeat at the hands of a red-hot Texas Stars team in the Pacific Division Finals, but the highs appear to outweigh the lows—so far.
Van Ryn said as much in his final media appearance of the year, thanking his team for a memorable campaign on the ice.
“Well, I learned a lot. It was a lot of fun. I think we accomplished a lot of the goals that we’d set out to from day one,” Van Ryn said. “When we came into the year, it was, ‘OK, we’re going to have a young team. Let’s see if we can get them into the playoffs and get them more experience.’ You know what, they’ve took off.”
The fact that the Roadrunners have accomplished this much some 25 months after their inception says a lot about the plethora of talent that floods the Arizona Coyotes’ minor league system.
Van Ryn certainly has high hopes for the squad next season, with a large part of the team’s roster returning for another year in the Old Pueblo.
“It’s hard, all year you want to answer questions with a positive spin, but you’re also trying to be realistic as a coach,” he said. “So, I’ll give you the coach’s answer, we’ve got a long way to go still. But you know what, I think the guys learned how to be pros, they learned how to practice like pros, they learned to prepare themselves like that. And that showed in games.”
Van Ryn knows how important winning is in building a brand in a non-traditional hockey market, having played six years for the Florida Panthers of the NHL.
The hockey-lifer is hopeful that the town will embrace his team with the same energy and gusto that they did late in the regular season and playoffs.
“I think winning solves a lot of things. I think that the fans got behind the team,” Van Ryn said. “My wife went to all of the watch parties and said that they were all well attended and pretty rowdy, just like the arena is. So, it’s encouraging.”
Such energy is key for a minor league team, as it creates a sort of home ice advantage that intimidates visiting squads.
The London, Ontario native believes his team’s taken the first step in that process and that the future is bright for ice hockey in the Sonoran Desert.
“I hope that it rolls over to next year. It’s such an advantage to have a home arena that’s hard to play in and that’s loud,” Van Ryn said. “It would be nice to see that roll over to next year for our guys.”
