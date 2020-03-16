Any student under the age of 18 can receive a free breakfast and lunch from several different Amphi Public School locations after spring break ends.
Amphi announced its plan to provide nutrition during the extended school shutdown Monday afternoon. Pick up stations will be positioned directly in front of the school office at 12 different schools. Pickup runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals will be offered Monday through Friday, and menus will vary.
The following schools will offer meal pickup from March 23 through March 27:
Amphi High School (125 W. Yavapai Road)
Amphi Middle School/Prince Elementary School (315 E. Prince Road)
Canyon del Oro High School (25 W. Calle Concordia)
Coronado K-8 (3401 E. Wilds Road)
Donaldson Elementary School (2040 W. Omar Drive)
Frances Owen Halaway Elementary School (3500 N. Cherry Ave.)
Helen Keeling Elementary School (2837 N. Los Altos)
La Cima Middle School (5600 N. La Canada Drive)
Mesa Verde Elementary School (1661 W. Sage St.)
EC Nash Elementary (515 W. Kelso St.)
Rio Vista Elementary School (1351 E. Limberlost Drive)
Lulu Walker School (1750 W. Roller Coaster Road)
