The number of Arizona’s confirmed novel coronavirus cases closed in on 200,000 as of Wednesday, Aug. 26, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Pima County had seen 20,911 of the state’s 199,459 confirmed cases.
With 104 new deaths reported today, a total of 4,896 Arizonans had died after contracting COVID-19, according to the Aug. 26 report.
A total of 996 people visited ERs on Aug. 25 with COVID symptoms. That number peaked at 2,008 on July 7.
A total of 305 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care unit beds on Aug. 25, the lowest that number has been since May 20, when 299 people were in ICU. The number in ICUs peaked at 970 on July 13.
In Pima County, the week-by-week counting of cases peaked the week ending July 4 with 2,398 cases, according to an Aug. 19 report from the Pima County Health Department. Those numbers have dropped with Pima County requiring the wearing of masks in public but they have plateaued in recent weeks, with 832 cases in the week ending Aug. 8 and 819 cases in the week ending Aug. 15. (Not all recent cases may have been reported.)
Deaths in Pima County are down from a peak of 54 in the week ending July 4 to 19 for the week ending Aug. 8.
Hospitalization peaked the week ending July 18 with 247 COVID patients admitted to Pima County hospitals. For the week ending Aug. 8, 88 COVID patients were admitted to Pima County hospitals.
Huckleberry: No “significant, sustainable decline in infections or deaths” in Pima County
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry warns the fight against COVID is far from over..
“In looking at the long view over the months since the pandemic started, we are not yet seeing any significant, sustainable decline in infections or deaths,” Huckelberry wrote in an Aug. 24 memo. “This data, as reported by the Arizona Department of Health Services, will and has varied significantly from day to day. This daily fluctuation should not and cannot be interpreted as a trend.”
In order to control the virus, Huckelberry said the county needs to focus on testing, contact tracing, and surveillance testing, which involves continually retesting those who have higher risks of being exposed to COVID-19, such as healthcare workers and first responders. He suggests surveillance testing be done through antigen tests, which are less expensive and produces rapid results.
Huckelberry noted that in the beginning of the pandemic, COVID-19 testing was “very difficult” to access and was reserved only for vulnerable populations and individuals who exhibited symptoms of the virus. Today, he said testing operations are much more robust and the county has capacity to conduct nearly 1,500 PCR tests every day at its three testing locations and more at its mobile testing sites.
While testing has increased, Huckelberry said the county is still struggling to receive test results in a timely manner. He called timeframes from some labs that are processing tests (such as Sonora Quest and LabCorp) “completely unacceptable and essentially useless” for their public health strategy, which requires quick test results so the county can alert an infected person and their contacts.
Meanwhile, private lab Paradigm Laboratories has produced test results in under 48 hours and plans to cut that time down even more with additional testing equipment.
The county health department has added 17 case investigators to their staff and hired about 120 contact tracers to make phone calls to individuals who have possibly been exposed to the virus and provide support to them.
“Contact tracing has multiple purposes including identifying individuals who may have been exposed or may contract COVID-19, supporting their isolation or quarantine, providing medical assistance, social support to those individuals, identifying, evaluating and potentially mitigating activities, functions or locations where COVID-19 infections are spread,” Huckelberry wrote.
Capacity in the healthcare sector has also slightly improved in recent weeks. After Pima County saw a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in June and July, the number of available hospital beds and ICU beds became critical. Huckelberry said during a few days, the availability of these beds fell to just a handful within the entire county.
Now, Huckelberry reports there are more than 1,550 medical and surgical beds available in general, 380 emergency room beds, 340 ICU beds and 210 ventilators. While this is a noticeable improvement, it is still not at a safe level. Huckelberry said there should be 10 to 20 percent of vacant bed capacity daily.
More on Huckelberry’s memo here.
Get tested: Pima County has several testing centers
Pima County has three free testing centers with easy-to-schedule appointments—often with same-day availability—and you get results in less than 72 hours.
Centers offering a nasal swab are at the Kino Event Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way, and the Udall Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road. The center at the northside Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road, involves a saliva test designed by ASU.
Schedule an appointment at pima.gov/covid19testing.
The centers are also tied into Pima County’s developing contact tracing operation, which aims to be able to identify potential clusters and warn people if they have been in contact with someone who is COVID-positive.
If you’re interested in a test to determine if you’ve already had COVID-19, the UA has expanded a free COVID-19 antibody testing program to include 15 new categories of essential workers considered at high risk for exposure. The antibody test, developed by researchers at UA Health Sciences, determines who has been exposed to and developed an immune response against COVID-19.
In addition to healthcare workers and first responders, the test program is now open to educators, childcare workers, agriculture, grocery and foodservice workers, hospitality employees, solid-waste collection workers, transportation services workers and members of the National Guard. More information and registration for the test is available at covid19antibodytesting.arizona.edu.
Rent assistance available for biz closed by Ducey’s executive order
Gov. Doug Ducey's administration and the Local First Arizona Foundation will accept applications for a new grant program that aims to provide $10 million in financial assistance to small businesses across the state.
The Arizona Small Business Rent and Mortgage Relief Grant program will focus on helping local businesses that had to close their operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor’s office is partnering with the foundation in order to facilitate the disbursements.
“The partnership leverages the grantmaking experience and small business expertise of Local First Arizona Foundation, which has already distributed over $2 million in grant funds to small businesses across the state of Arizona, to continue their work of putting small businesses on a path for recovery,” said Local First Communications Manager Maria Lopez in a press release.
The grants will provide up to two months of rent or mortgage payments for small businesses headquartered in Arizona that were directly impacted by the governor’s Executive Order 2020-43, which shuttered gyms, fitness centers, bars, nightclubs, indoor movie theatres, water parks and tubing operators in response to the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state.
Qualifying businesses can receive up to $25,000, and the money will be prioritized for businesses that are struggling the most to meet their financial obligations and do not have access to other financial support, the release states.
In order to be eligible for this grant program, businesses must have been operating in Arizona prior to Jan. 1, 2020; must be directly impacted by the executive order; must be renting or leasing a physical location outside the owner’s personal residence and must be employing fewer than 50 workers.
Each business owner can only apply for one grant. In order to apply, owners are encouraged to provide rent or mortgage statements for June through October, income source information, attestation of cash on hand and/or attestation of good standing with the Arizona Department of Revenue.
The grant program will give preference to businesses that are the primary or sole source of income for its owners.
The application process opened this morning. Interested individuals can fill out an application at www.localfirstaz.com/azsmallbizrent.
—with additional reporting from Kathleen B. Kunz, Austin Counts, Jeff Gardner and Tara Foulkrod
