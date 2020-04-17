As of Friday, April 17, Walgreens is offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing at their 10315 E. Broadway Blvd. location. In order to to be eligible for the testing, you have to fill out an online health questionnaire at walgreens.com/coronavirus. An appointment will be based off the results of the questionnaire.
Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the CDC along with state and federal guidelines.
The Broadway location was selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in collaboration with Walgreens.
Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the CDC along with state and federal guidelines.
The Broadway location was selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in collaboration with Walgreens.
“I am grateful that Walgreens and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has selected Tucson as one of their drive-thru testing sites,”said Mayor Regina Romero. “Drastically increasing our testing capacity remains a critical component in our fight against COVID-19 and I am grateful for all of our private sector partners that have stepped up to help us accomplish this.”
Please note: Testing availability may be limited due to capacity and weather conditions. There may be a delay in getting tested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.