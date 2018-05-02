Oro Valley’s municipal budget will continue to grow in the coming fiscal year if the council approves a proposal by Town Manager Mary Jacobs.
Jacobs gave an overview of her Town Manager’s Recommended Budget at the April 18 council session. Council will sit through study sessions and public hearings prior to approval of the next budget.
Jacobs said the $143.2 million proposal was developed after receiving input and requests from department heads and working with financial staff. Oro Valley’s new town manager said the budget was formed using the 2017 council-adopted strategic plan containing 10 “focus areas,” including economic development, parks and recreation and cost of services.
Those focus areas are then applied to each department when budget requests are submitted, Jacobs said.
The 2018/19 tentative budget sits roughly 11 percent higher than the current year’s spending plan, more than half of which is attributed to a projected increase in “year-end balances as a result of revenue growth.”
“The local economy continues to show improvement at both the state and local level, and is positively reflected in the town’s local sales tax collections over the past year,” Jacobs wrote in the introduction section of her budget. “The town is seeing double-digit growth in construction sales tax and healthy growth in utility, bed tax, retail and restaurant collections.”
The tentative budget projects a roughly 6 percent increase in sales tax revenue next yearly, “with increases in every category.” Other growth assumptions include issuing roughly 300 single-family residential permits next year, increased revenue from licensing and permits and continued commercial development.
Indicators of economic development aside, the town will continue fiscal partnerships with Visit Tucson, The Greater Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance and the Children’s Museum Oro Valley. Visit Tucson, which acts as the town’s Convention and Visitors Bureau, will receive $300,000 in funding—an increase of $25,000 from the current year. The chamber of commerce currently receives $30,000 in funding from the town, though the tentative budget increases that amount to $40,000 because the chamber “has agreed to take over the shop local program” previously handled by town staff.
SAACA will be tasked with developing an arts plan for the town’s Main Streets concept. To do so, the budget allocates $40,000 to the organization—an increase of $15,000 from the current year. SAACA currently works with the town on several major arts and cultural events throughout the year. The town will also give $75,000 to the children’s museum—the final payment of a three-year startup agreement.
The budget also recommends funding for Sun Corridor, an economic development agency which works to “coordinate all economic development activities and programs within the Southern Arizona megaregion under one umbrella.” The budget includes $10,000 to formally join the organization, and another $10,000 to support a business accelerator facility within Innovation Park.
Jacobs’ tentative budget also includes a variety of operational changes for the town—chief among them dividing the Community and Public Works Department into two separate departments: Public Works Department and Community and Economic Development Department. Jacobs states within the budget document that the move would allow the town to “take advantage of internal and external synergies to enhance the Town’s efforts in business development and primary job creation.” The move would also include a new CED director, and include the movement of bed tax revenue into the general fund.
Jacobs also plans to “expand” the town’s use of the capital fund, rather than utilizing reserve and contingency funds. The budget contains a transfer of $3.4 million out of the general fund into the capital fund. Of that money, $1.9 million would be intended for the upcoming fiscal year, while the other $1.5 million would remain as “seed money” for future capital projects.
Other uses of the general fund for capital projects could include roughly $2 million for the renovation of the OVPD facility on West Magee Road, $200,000 in courthouse renovations and nearly $500,000 for recreation improvements.
In terms of personnel, the tentative budget continues Oro Valley’s history of providing step and merit increases for its staff, including members of the Oro Valley Police Department. As for staffing, Jacobs has recommended several new staff positions be added: An additional IT systems analyst, a procurement specialist, a public information officer and a deputy director for the parks and recreation department.
The council also received a first look at Jacobs suggested Capital Improvements Program, which totals just over $31.5 million. The most significant project within the program (in terms of spending) is the widening of North La Cholla Boulevard from West Overton Road to West Tangerine Road. The $12.7 million undertaking would be primarily funded through the Regional Transportation Authority and the Pima Association of Governments regional funds, leaving the town with $800,000 to be paid from roadway impact fees.
When completed, North La Cholla Boulevard would run two lanes in either direction in that area, including drainage improvements and multiuse lanes.
The CIP also contains a $1 million project to “implement traffic control improvements” at the intersection of North La Cañada Drive and West Moore Road, paid for by roadway impact fees.
Also of note within the CIP is a $3 million, bond-funded community center improvement project. Of that figure, $1.8 million is flagged for golf course irrigation, with the remaining $1.2 million for improvements to the physical community center. The project is listed to improve “ADA functionality” of the facility and reduce water usage.
During Jacob’s presentation to council, she said the community center projected listed for next fiscal year would be half of planned improvements for the facility
“While we can’t get all of the work done in a single fiscal year, we anticipate no more than $3 million of that $6 million will be spent next fiscal year,” Jacobs said.
Including further community center investment into the budget was first mentioned by Jacobs during the Feb. 7 study session, at which time she presented the council with her “considerations” for the property— based on a consultant’s report delivered to council last year by the National Golf Foundation (and others). Primary among those conclusions would be maintaining 36 holes of golf (instead of 45), closing The Overlook restaurant and moving food and beverage operations downstairs and expanding the offerings of the community center and its fitness programming.
Last year’s consultants report suggested that Oro Valley reduce its courses to 27 holes, which would require reconfiguration of the Conquistador and Cañada courses. During the February meeting, Jacobs and Troon Privé Division President Rob DeMore communicated that 36 holes would be a more prudent use of town funds.
“Upon further review of the analysis by Troon and the Consultant Report, the golf course lacks a natural 27 holes that would easily consolidate in such a configuration, requiring significant investment that is better dedicated to enhancing the Community Center building rather than abandoning golf holes,” Jacobs told the council in a memo.
The town manager added that council will have an opportunity to delve more deeply into the community center’s potential operating future during the May 9 study session. Oro Valley has retained the services of The Breckenridge Group to provide potential renovation and reconfiguration options for the community center in the form of conceptual layouts.
In communications sent to council in early April, Jacobs said that the firm “will evaluate options for best utilization of the overall space in the building where food service can still operate successfully, views are maximized, space is optimized for all Community Center functions, and costs are manageable.”
Jacobs said the town will provide “an appropriate opportunity” for residents to provide feedback before the design is finalized.
The town council will host a study session Wednesday, May 2 beginning at 3 p.m. Councilmembers will have the opportunity to hear from various departments with an overview of respective recommended budgets, including police and water. An overview will also be provided by the town’s benefits consultant. Council will meet again the following Wednesday, May 9 for another study session.
A tentative budget is slated for consideration and adoption Wednesday, May 16, and consideration and adoption of the final budget is set for Wednesday, June 6. The final May and June meeting will both be public hearings, allowing for residents to speak their mind during the call to the audience portion of the session.
