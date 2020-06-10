Just in case you missed anything, here's all the news we covered today. Click the bold links for more information.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona surpassed 29,000 as of Wednesday, June 10, with another jump of 1,556 new cases reported this morning, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had 3,350 of the state's 29,852 confirmed cases.
When the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, Marana’s response was swift. In this month's Marana Message, town manager Jamsheed Mehta shares the town's most recent strategies and expectations for COVID-19.
Since the Rancho Vistoso golf course closed down in 2018, the nearby residents have longed for a solution that would transform the property into something everyone in the community could enjoy. Now, that solution may be on the horizon after a group of residents engaged with The Conservation Fund to preserve the land in perpetuity.
More Arizona residents who want a COVID-19 antibody test may do so after the University of Arizona and the state announced expanded testing eligibility. Hospital employees, healthcare professionals licensed by the boards of naturopathy, homeopathy, podiatry, chiropractic examiners, optometry and nine other health care categories are all eligible, as well as corrections officers and child safety workers employed by the state.
After his grandmother told him she would only eat to-go meals from a restaurant if she knew for certain all the employees were wearing masks and gloves, 16-year-old Drew Messing found himself with a problem that needed fixing. To make sure his grandmother and those who shared her concerns could eat their meals in the midst of coronavirus concerns without anxiety, Messing launched COVID-Clean. The nonprofit partners with local restaurants by asking them to pledge to the community that their food is being prepared “in a clean and safe manner.”
More than two months have passed since The Loft Cinema closed their theaters due to COVID-19. In that time, they're adapted to social distancing by allowing virtual film rentals from their website, and even hosted some free online screenings. Now they have a new offer for you: Rent the theater to watch the movie of your choice in a private screening!
Fire crews now have the Tortolita Fire 60 percent contained, and will continue to patrol and monitor the interior checking for hotspots and ensuring the stability of the fire line. There is no threat to nearby communities. The Bighorn Fire has expanded to 3200 acres, up from 2500 yesterday. The Bighorn Fire, currently burning in the Pima Canyon and the Pusch Ridge Wilderness areas, is 10 percent contained.
