The two wildfires just north of Tucson are gradually becoming contained, especially the 3300-acre Tortolita Fire in the Tortolita Mountains, which has not increased in acreage since yesterday. Fire crews now have the Tortolita Fire 60 percent contained, and will continue to patrol and monitor the interior checking for hotspots and ensuring the stability of the fire line. There is no threat to nearby communities.
The Bighorn Fire has expanded to 3200 acres, up from 2500 yesterday. The Bighorn Fire, currently burning in the Pima Canyon and the Pusch Ridge Wilderness areas, is 10 percent contained. An updated closure order has been issued to expand the restricted area where the Bighorn Fire is burning, Catalina State Park and the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area are currently restricted.
There are no evacuations at this time.
Fire crews remind the public that drones are prohibited over the fire area, as firefighting aircraft are busy and must be grounded in drones' presence. According to the National Forest Service, on June 8, a drone was observed over the Bighorn Fire’s southern perimeter, which "forced the aircraft suppression effort to be halted, endangering the lives of on the ground firefighters and the air crews at a critical time during the height of the burning period." This is the second such incident in three days.
