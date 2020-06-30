The Town of Marana is joining nearby municipalities like Oro Valley in canceling its Fourth of July fireworks show. The town announced its decision late Monday night citing Gov. Doug Ducey’s new social distancing regulations and increased concerns of fire due to dry weather.
“This is the first time in a long time that the Town of Marana is not throwing the traditional Star Spangled Spectacular festival,” Town Manager Jamsheed Mehta said in the town’s June 29 announcement. “While we understand and share the community’s disappointment, we are focused on maintaining everyone’s health and safety during this time.”
Marana’s fireworks show was scheduled to take place from Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road, though the town already canceled in-person festivities and the Star Spangled Spectacular.
The park will remain open to the public, though visitors should maintain six feet of social distance.
