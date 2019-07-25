The Oro Valley Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying the suspect in the case of a stolen credit card.
On Tuesday, June 4, a male suspect with a goatee wearing a dark colored t-shirt and green and gray hat was seen on security footage entering the Home Depot located at 10855 N. Oracle Road in Oro Valley. Just before 9 p.m., he used a stolen credit card to purchased $1,500 worth of items.
The following day, he tried to make another purchase at a Home Depot in Marana, but the transaction was declined.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information about him is asked to call (520) 229-4900 referencing case number V19060284.
