Police Beat

Gin and Driving
One woman didn’t try to conceal her liquor in the slightest after getting pulled over by the Oro Valley Police Department, going so far as to admit to drinking while driving.
Around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, an OVPD officer travelling southbound on North Oracle Road through the intersection at North First Avenue spotted a red Chevrolet make a U-turn despite clearly visible signs stating “No U-Turn.” The officer then allowed the driver to pass before pulling them over.
The officer indicated in a police report that the female driver struggled to find all of her necessary paperwork, though eventually produced her documents. While the woman was busy searching and talking, the officer noted that she had watery eyes and was exhibiting slurred speech. To add to the evidence, the officer noted that the woman’s car smelled like alcohol.
Eventually, the officer spotted a “highball glass containing ice, a lime, and clear fluid” which the woman readily admitted was a gin and tonic.
After stepping out of the car, the woman went through a handful of roadside sobriety tests, over the course of which it became even more obvious to the police that she was intoxicated. Despite not having a breathalyzer handy, the officer concluded there was enough evidence to make a DUI arrest.
Later on at the police station, the woman admitted to drinking the liquor while driving—though she said she only had just one.
Marital Loyalty
A woman was left to sort out her legal troubles alone after her husband took off when she was caught shoplifting in an Oro Valley Walmart.
Around 9 p.m. on Friday, July 5, OVPD officers responded to the Walmart within the Oro Valley Marketplace after a woman tried to leave the store with a cart full of products without paying. Loss prevention employees told police they followed the woman through the store as she loaded up a cart and tried to leave through the garden center.
After being read her rights, the woman admitted to police she’d made a “stupid decision,” and said that her husband was supposed to act as lookout for her while she pushed the cart out. Attempts were made to locate the husband, though the woman told officers he likely took off when she was busted.
The thief was trespassed from all Walmart and Sam’s Club locations and charged with shoplifting and possession of paraphernalia after a pipe with residue was found in her purse after her arrest.
