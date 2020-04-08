In case you were unable to follow the headlines today, here's a look back at everything we covered Wednesday, April 8.
Cases of COVID-19 in Arizona passed 2,700 on Wednesday, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County has reported 464 cases, and 15 of the 80 deaths statewide.
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announced that local restaurants can operate as pop-up grocery stores and begin selling packaged food, fresh produce, paper good and cleaning supplies to residents.
Elective surgeries are being put on hold throughout the country as healthcare resources shift to preparing for the projected rise in COVID-19 cases through the month.
The races for Pima County Board of Supervisors look to be hotly contested this year after candidates turned in nomination paperwork on Monday. All five seats are up for grabs.
The Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona recently announced two grant programs totaling $50,000 to support Pima County artists affected by COVID-19 related closures. Funding will result in anywhere from 10 to 50 grants for Pima County artists and is expected to distribute by mid-May after a committee examines the online applications.
The Arizona Department of Corrections announced two positive cases of the Coronavirus among its population, including one individual at the Arizona State Prison - Marana.
Tucson Federal Credit Union is doing its part to help COVID-19 relief efforts by donating $65,000 to several local nonprofits supplying aid to residents.
Are you looking to support a local eatery but ordering a to-go or delivery meal? Look no further than our list of Southern Arizona restaurants.
