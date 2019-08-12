"Hi there. I'm a 4-year-old boy named Jake! I love tennis balls and am learning how to play fetch. I sit before being asked and am working on shaking hands. I'll be a loyal boy to a family that's willing to take me on regular walks and hopefully give me a massage afterward." Jake (858235)
Bring your family to meet Jake at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. Have questions? Give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
