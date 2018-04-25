Families from throughout the region will continue to enjoy discounted admissions to the Children’s Museum Oro Valley in part thanks to a recent donation from the Greater Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce’s foundation.
The presentation of a $2,000 check took place earlier this month to commemorate the donation, which supports the institutions $2 First Tuesdays program. The reduced admission program extends to the entire family on the first Tuesday of every month.
According to museum Executive Director Michael Luria, accessibility and investment within the community is of primary importance to the Children’s Museum. Last year, about 150 attendees took advantage of the program monthly.
“One of our philosophies here at the museum, both downtown and here in Oro Valley, is that the opportunity for children and their families to come experience, grow, discover and learn should be a right—not a privilege,” Luria said. “That being said, we do have a fiduciary responsibility, we do have to earn part of our income. We charge for admission, we have memberships. So, how do we create that opportunity that makes the museum financially accessible? We do that by offering reduced or free admission days.”
Luria said that even though the facility is located in Oro Valley, it attracts families from across the north side of town (and the county). With such a wide net of families using the museum, Luria said donations help the museum stay as financially accessible as possible for all.
The Oro Valley Chamber Foundation unanimously approved awarding the funds to the museum, and members of the foundation board were on-hand to present a check to Luria and museum staff on Tuesday, April 10.
“These children are very important, especially in terms of getting a good education, and this is a wonderful start for them,” said member Alan Dankwerth. “The foundation has been reconstituted, and our mission now is to address education at all levels, going up to workforce development. So, this is very, very appropriate.”
The Children’s Museum Oro Valley (11015 N. Oracle Road, #101) is a satellite location of the Children’s Museum Tucson, and will soon celebrate its third anniversary. The Oro Valley location is specially sized for children up to five years old. According to Luria, the facility’s exhibits and programs are designed to stimulate curiosity and motivate learning through play. Arts-, literacy- and science-based activities are intended to prepare youth for school.
“At that age range, it’s really about their developmental growth,” Luria said. “It’s about exploration, it’s about socialization, it’s about tactile—touching things. We’re constantly making tweaks to the exhibits; we’re adding something here or there.”
In addition to permanent exhibits, the Oro Valley location also offers daily WEE Play programs at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The WEE Play programs include story time plus a related sensory activity and craft. The weekly Family Brain Boost program, at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays, is a hands-on activity designed to introduce visitors of all ages to science language and concepts. All programs are included with admission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.