MOVING FORWARD
Regarding Oct. 9 letter “Never again”: I and many residents disagree with the premise that the mayor lacked leadership in coming to the decision of keeping the 36 holes of golf as one of many Oro Valley amenities. Yes, it was a contentious situation and the council spent many hours deliberating over the decision, but in the end they did their due diligence and made a decision based on input from all residents and professionals.
My hat’s off to the entire council. Somehow, we need as a town to look forward and continue to improve. Let’s start by having an open mind even if we do not use a particular amenity. Also, the spreading of inaccurate information just feeds on discontent and I would like to point out an example in the letter. The golf courses are not just “for 240 members of our community” but are available to all Oro Valley residents and the Tucson community. Just think if leaders years ago did not look to the future, we might be without the aquatic center, parks, bike paths, library, etc. Let’s all take deep breath and support the town council moving forward.
—Art Shave, Oro Valley
PESKY CHICKENS
Regarding Oct. 9 letter “Never again”: It’s gratifying to see that Mr. Horn has finally agreed with my parting comment in three previous letters. We made a mistake in August 2018 electing Winfield, Barrett, Jones-Ivey and Nicolson.
He does however wish to continue the lie that the golf courses are costing Oro Valley money. The truth is that the golf fund finished this past fiscal year with a surplus of over $400,000 and well over 50,000 rounds of golf were played, totally contradicting the falsehood that the courses are here for the “240 members of our community.”
But don’t feel too bad, Mr. Horn, there were a few thousand voters who made the same mistake you did. Your chickens have come home to roost.
—Don Cox, Oro Valley
RESTRICT SUBMISSIONS
Regarding Oct. 16 letter “The Same Evil”: While I’m totally in favor of granting freedom of expression to citizens, I do not accept your provision of that privilege to James Prunty, whose vitriol and baseless accusations—along with demeaning name-calling toward Oro Valley’s elected mayor—are published time and again in your Explorer “Voices.”
There is a limit to what readers must endure when differences of opinion are publicly aired—especially in a small town whose elected mayor aspires to high standards and civility. We don’t all agree on every decision that is made, nor on the motives or qualifications of the decision-makers, but freely-elected representatives, and the people who, by a majority, elected them, are entitled, and deserve, at the very least, the respect granted the office to which the leaders were elected.
I’m disappointed that your publication does not adhere to at least a minimum level of discretion in choosing to publish such denigrating comments.
—Kay A.Rudek, Oro Valley
ACTUAL MARANA NEWS
Regarding Oct. 16 article “Marana negotiating Tortolita Preserve’s Future”
I was pleasantly surprised to find such an important and well written article in the Oct. 16 issue, “Marana negotiating Tortolita Preserve’s Future,” by Kathleen Kunz. Wow, news about the Town of Marana in the Marana News? (Oro Valley seems more often represented in this publication so thanks for staying true the “Voice of Marana”).
I attended this special session and was impressed how Kunz was able to make this complicated issue understandable. Mayer Honea and the town council are doing a great job watching out for the town’s interest. Thankfully, the interests of other living creatures in this space were skillfully represented by Carolyn Campbell, executive director of the Coalition for Sonoran Desert Protection. Campbell’s insights added pertinent facts to the complexity of this issue making sure this population has a voice in the discussion. A point not mentioned in Kunz’s article is that the lease payment is paid for by the tax revenue received from the Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain. The preserve was set aside to offset the Carlton’s right to develop in that area in order to preserve wildlife habitat. Unfortunately, tax revenues will not increase at the rate the lease agreement increases, thus the town’s dilemma. Cheers to Mayor Honea for jumping on this in a timely manner. The final outcome will affect the Town of Marana and all creatures living here for generations to come. Bringing this information forward in your publication for all to read is an important service to this community.
—Brad D’Emidio, Marana
GOLF’S FUTURE
I am thankful that the town of Oro Valley will maintain the 36 holes at El Conquistador. I hope that the residents of Oro Valley will avoid another recall election over the golf course decision.
I also hope that future articles will deal with how the parks and recreation department will work with the members of El Conquistador to accomplish two of the conditions set forth by Mayor Winfield to increase the number of rounds played annually, and increase the membership numbers at El Conquistador. I am not sure that these two conditions can be accomplished simultaneously.
One of the advantages of membership at a golf course is untethered access to the course. If both courses will be open to public play simultaneously, this advantage is harmed. If I have an interest in membership, yet do not have access to the golf course, then any dues that I pay for play seem to be worthless. Many private courses that have 36 holes and allow public play seem to ensure that one of the courses is reserved for the membership for a specific time.
Will the operation of The Overlook restaurant simply be moving to a different location (downstairs) with the same chefs and staff, or will there be an overhaul of the restaurant? One of the pleasures of playing golf at El Conquistador and/or hosting banquets at the Overlook was/is the quality of the food.
—Craig Whaley, Marana
UNHINDERED GROWTH
On Sept. 24 there was a Marana Council study session on raising the sales tax in order to acquire $70 million dollars of “front money” for huge infrastructure projects that will entice developers to help the population of Marana continue its torrid pace of exponential growth. Only a half dozen citizens observed, but that doesn’t matter, because “continued, unhindered growth” is what we all want in Marana, right? We’re proud of our record of a “Top 5” growing town in Arizona, and we want to keep it that way as we double from 50,000 to 100,000 in the upcoming decades, even if it means higher taxes. After all, continued, unhindered growth is an implied and un-debatable “existing condition” in the Map Atlas of our Make Marana 2040 General Plan.
Certainly Ziegler, Post, Kai and Officer were of this opinion, which they revealed by readily supporting a permanent half cent sales tax hike to match Oro Valley and other local jurisdictions. “Easy sell,” said Ziegler, brushing aside any re-election concerns. Bowen was more cautious about campaigning for re-election on a platform of raising taxes, and asked for options of low, temporary hikes for specific priority projects.
Ed Honea and Patty Comerford were the only dissenting voices, asserting the old fashioned, conservative position that “growth should pay for itself.”
I like their position, and fully support it. How about you? Why not watch the video of the meeting and see for yourself?
—Jim Tripp, Marana
PURCHASE PROTEST
I’m very disappointed to read that the mayor and town council have voted to shuffle the deck chairs on the Oro Valley Titanic Hiremath golf course fiasco.
Property resale values in Oro Valley are also tied to politics in the town and how well (or poorly) it is run. My property is nowhere near a golf course, yet I see my property value falling long-term with this expense-laden decision.
When Hiremath and his council “temporarily” imposed what appears to be a permanent sales tax surcharge to remedy the golf-linked expenses, in protest I made all my taxable purchases outside of Oro Valley. In light of this decision, I again will make no taxable purchases in Oro Valley. Businesses and prospective residents take note.
—Lois Berkowitz, Oro Valley
CANCER CRISIS
A brochure asking us to vote in favor of the fire district bond issue used the argument that “nearly 2/3 of firefighters will develop some sort of cancer due to job related exposure.” Presumably, a successful bond issue will solve this astounding problem. What has caused this remarkably high cancer rate? Has the town known about it? Has the town done anything about it? Will it take a $26 million bond issue to eliminate this shocking condition?
This reported cancer rate seems to me to be an exaggeration or falsification. Why was this news sprung on us at this time? The issue as it is stated is not believable to me. I have changed my mind about my support of the bond issue. I will vote against it.
—Jerome Spier, Oro Valley
VOTE ‘NO’
The latest request for voters to approve more property taxes comes from Golder Ranch Fire District’s wish list to grow their bureaucracy and expand their facilities. Golder Ranch’s request for a new bond is not about public safety.
In spite of doubling their share of our property tax funding from $12 million in 2010 to $26 million in 2018, Golder Ranch needs another $26.6 million from an additional lien on our homes and businesses. Their wish list includes $5.2 million to pay off debt they accepted in taking over Mountain Vista Fire District, $6 million for two more fire stations north of Oro Valley, $4 million for logistics and warehousing, $2 million for more land for the logistics, $2 million for more training facilities, $1.5 million for administration expansion, $1.35 million to upgrade driveways from asphalt to concrete, $800,000 for a new apparatus storage building and the list goes on.
Remember, the bond language leaves open the possibility that none of the bond money will be used for the items above. These new taxes are for what in essence is an ambulance and critter removal service. In 2018 fire calls represented less than 1.5 percent of all the calls to GRFD for assistance.
There is nothing in this property tax wish list that will improve Golder Ranch’s 911 response to accidents and medical emergencies. It’s all about building new facilities and gold plating existing facilities.
The real effort should be to reconfigure this bureaucracy into a cost effective 911 ambulance service, and stop paying firemen to arrive in hook and ladder trucks to take someone to the hospital.
The Golder Ranch board and the fire chief should be embarrassed that they put this slush fund bond on the ballot. The fire chief and the board should be finding ways to reduce our property taxes. How bloated is Golder Ranch? The ratio of workers to staff is five to one.
—Kim Krostue, Oro Valley
Want to see your opinion in the paper? Send letters to the editor to logan@tucsonlocalmedia.com or to 7225 N. Mona Lisa Road, #125, Tucson, Arizona 85742, ATTN: Letters to the Editor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.