The Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona surpassed its goal of 500,000 donated diapers thanks to the generosity of Tucson and surrounding communities. Raytheon, the Vail School District, Larry H. Miller Dealerships and Wells Fargo Wealth Management were among the 45 local organizations that ran diaper drives and contributed cash towards diaper purchases.
“We launched the 500,000-diaper campaign during Diaper Need Awareness Week in September 2018, and we are incredibly grateful to the community for its generosity in helping us surpass our goal of 500,000 diapers,” said Dan Moxley, Executive Director, Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona.
The Diaper Bank provides diapers, adult incontinence supplies and menstrual hygiene products to families who struggle to afford them, through a network of partner agencies. A complete list of these agencies can be found on the Diaper Bank’s website, diaperbank.org, and Facebook page.
