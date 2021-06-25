Road work will begin Monday on Magee Road from Thornydale Road to Camino de Oeste.
Work is expected to last two days, beginning at 6 a.m. each day and finishing by 6 p.m., said Pima County Department of Transportation in a news release.
The project will consist of setting traffic control, lowering utilities, milling and repaving and temporary striping.
Please approach the area with caution and obey all traffic control devices. Motorists can expect reduced speed, lane restrictions and flaggers assisting motorists through the work zone. Minor delays may occur during this work.
In the event of mechanical failure or inclement weather, the construction schedule is subject to change.
For more information on county road projects, visit pima.gov/RoadRepairMap.
