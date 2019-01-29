There’s a new resident at the Reid Park Zoo, and she’s come all the way from Switzerland. The zoo crew is currently in the process of welcoming Oja the Andean bear.
"Oja is an easy going and incredibly smart bear," said Dr. Alexis Moreno, Reid Park Zoo Veterinarian, in a release. "She has adjusted really well and is enjoying the enrichment the Animal Care Team has provided for her behind the scenes in the Animal Health Center."
Oja was born at Zoo Zürich in Zürich, Switzerland as part of its breeding program. According to Reid Park Zoo, Oja is “inquisitive and bold, and her favorite foods are peanuts, raisins and strawberries.” She’s currently getting used to her new surroundings behind-the-scenes at the zoo, and the public can meet Oja in March.
Bringing Oja to the zoo allows for an opportunity for Worf, Reid Park’s male Andean Bear, to have a new companion.
Her fifth birthday is Saturday, Feb. 16.
