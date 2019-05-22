Memorial Day marks the unofficial arrival of summer, so we here at Tucson Local Media have decided to help you make it the best summer ever for you and your family.
Southern Arizona summers are tough enough to drive many people to cooler climates, but those of us who stick around discover the season’s many benefits: Our restaurants offer special menus (and special discounts); our movie theaters show special screenings; pools and splashpads offer relief from the heat. And our late nights and early mornings are glorious.
Inside, you’ll find your guide to the best way to have a good time this summer, whether you want to hear a concert, see your favorite classic movie in a park, taste a seasonal dish or otherwise discover the charms of our fiercest months.
Beat the heat, and make the most of 2019!
