Just in case you missed anything, here is everything we covered today. Click the links for more information.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona reached 6,716 as of Monday, April 27, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had 1,164 confirmed cases. The coronavirus had killed 275 people statewide, including 76 in Pima County, according to the report.
The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the county's ongoing efforts to reduce the Pima County jail population. The average daily population was 1,428 as of last week. Before the pandemic, the jail had an ADP of around 1,900, according to April 25 memo from Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry to the Board of Supervisors.
Southern Arizona food banks are receiving much-needed support from both Pima County and Santa Cruz County along with the Arizona National Guard to help serve the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The University of Arizona will soon begin analyzing hundreds of thousands of blood samples from healthcare workers and first responders to determine COVID-19 exposure this week as part of a $3.5 million partnership with the state.
Parents hoping to have their children registered for one of Pima County’s summer camp programs will have to wait a while after the department postponed registration at seven of its community centers on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.