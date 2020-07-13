With one song at a time, they hope to continue lighting up the lives of older generations.
Lighting Up Lives is a youth music program that provides recitals for the elderly in senior homes and assisted living facilities. Unwilling to have a pandemic stop them in their mission, the high school members of Lighting Up Lives have decided to make their recitals more accessible and safe by going virtual. Their new YouTube channel, Lighting Up Lives Youth Musician Recitals, features their past performances with live audiences, and studio performances since the onset of COVID.
April Zhang, a soon-to-be senior at BASIS Oro Valley High School, organized the music program in 2019.
“I was inspired by Roots & Shoots, which both my sister and I are on the National Youth Leadership Council for and where we are able to have interesting conversations with people also doing similar projects,” Zhang said.
Roots & Shoots is a global movement encouraging young people to become leaders of their communities. Zhang has also been very much involved in her Oro Valley community, volunteering in dementia care homes, senior came homes and also a VA hospital’s recreational department.
“I noticed that the seniors were lacking any kind of stimulating entertainment and that they sincerely enjoyed talking to younger people,” Zhang said. “Because I feel like I built up my experience with performance music, I thought it would be great to bring something I’m good at to the seniors. We think that our music can light up people’s lives and connect us all.”
Thus, Zhang had come up with the group’s name with the help of her younger sister Hannah, who is also a member. A soon-to-be sophomore, Hannah has been practicing the violin since she was 7-years-old and plays for the Tucson Junior Strings and Tucson Philharmonia Youth Orchestra.
“I really think this group can really help the community, because I don’t think there are many groups like this one,” Hannah said. “I think that spreading what we want through music is a really effective way to reach a lot of people.”
Lighting Up Lives hosted their first virtual concert via Zoom to the seniors living at Fidelity Care Corner Inc and Normandel Place LLC on July 2.
For group member and upcoming junior Michael Xia, joining the group has also helped him personally.
“I am not really a person who’s very good at talking, you can say. So, when I started playing at the recital, I thought it would be pretty nice,” Xia said.
Xia formerly took piano lessons for several years, before quitting and then taking it up as a hobby. He found the opportunity to play for people again when he came across Zhang’s flyers.
“When I first joined it sounded like fun, then over time or at least when I went to the retirement home and played a piece, I found it to be a true delight to have an audience who’ll listen,” he said. “It’s definitely a little intimidating. I haven’t played piano in a couple of years and had some drawbacks in terms of my skills but working with [the Zhang sisters] has been pretty pleasant and flexible.”
He finds that Lighting Up Lives is worth it.
“I think this project is important to me since Arizona has such a large population of elders and retirees,” Xia said. “It's best for a kid like me to help them out, especially in a situation like now. It kind of feels like I’m able to give back to all the veterans and hard workers.”
Zhang says switching to virtual performances comes with its own set of difficulties.
“The challenges virtually, we aren’t able to interact with a live audience, which is an important part of our project being able to interact with the seniors,” Zhang said. “That’s something taken away by going virtual, but we are looking to go with live performances and get interaction through live streaming platforms to better replicate the experience for the seniors.”
Before the coronavirus outbreak, Zhang applied and received a grant from Roots & Shoots to fund their project. While still using the money to purchase sheet music, they also look to invest in a green screen and video editing software for their monthly recital videos.
“Our next step in growing our organization is definitely to grow our subscribers on our YouTube channel, consistently to post more content and invite more musicians (from different schools). We want to diversify the kind of instruments we have and the music we play too,” Zhang said.
In the future Xia and Hannah would like to continue the project even after Zhang leaves for college. Zhang said she is happy to pass the project along to continuing students, and “plant that seed of interest in younger kids.”
“What I like about music is that it really crosses any gender, race, age and all kinds of boundaries,” Zhang said. “Music is a way that we can connect as human beings... Sometimes when we have a nice melody in our head, it can really brighten your day.”
For more information, visit the Lighting Up Lives Youth Musician Recitals YouTube page.
