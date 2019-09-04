Come on, it’s not that hard! All you have to do is drink half of your body weight in ounces of quality water throughout the day. If you are 150 pounds, you need 75 ounces a day. You will be amazed how it will help improve the way you feel, look and think.
I meet and talk with people all day about all their different aches, pains and symptoms. Most of which can be helped or taken care of by just hydrating optimally for your health. What truly amazes me are the excuses some people come up with why they do not. We can only go three to four days without water. This tells me that this should be a top priority with our wellness. As we all know the weather in Oro Valley this time of year is hot! We sweat to cool the body down, which can lead to quick dehydration. An easy way to check is by the color of your urine. If it is pale or straw colored it is good. If it is darker then keep on hydrating.
This is why we should pay more attention to our hydration. Properly hydrate to flush out the body’s waste products and toxins and improve kidney function. Our kidneys use water to flush and eliminate toxicity. By not drinking enough water they will not function optimally.
Hydration also maintains the balance of your body fluids. Roughly 65 percent of the body is water, and quality water is needed for digestion, absorption, circulation and basically all of our bodily functions (and prevents constipation).
You can also prevent and delay onset of osteoporosis and arthritis. Adequate hydration has been shown to reduce the risk of osteoporosis and hip fractures. Hydration also helps to relieve overall physiological load and fatigue. Typically the first sign of dehydration is fatigue that is a result of inadequate water intake—and drinking water can reduce constant migraines and headaches.
Improve your happiness and mood through proper hydration. Even slight dehydration can have a negative effect on your mood, happiness and cognitive functioning.
For athletes, it will improve endurance, strength and power of muscles. Muscle fatigue and cramping is a result from lack of water.
To make sure you are giving the body what it needs, drink 12 ounces first thing in the morning, and a glass of water before every meal. Keep a bottle on hand and drink it throughout the day, and use a timer to remind yourself to drink.
If it helps, buy a water bottle and mark times on the bottle that it should be drank by.
If it is bottled purified water add a little electrolyte to it, as purified water has been stripped of its minerals. Fuji water is okay as it is naturally filtered and purified. As the water passes over and through the volcanic rock, it’s naturally filtered and purified and picks up key minerals such as calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium, as well as traces of vanadium and zinc.
Also, avoid or limit intake of fluids that contain caffeine and alcohol, these can make you lose more fluids.
The first thing I have my patients start with is journaling their day. This will help keep track of how much you drink plus how you look, feel, think and perform through your day.
Julian Turner is a C.H.E.K Practitioner 2, C.H.E.K Holistic Lifestyle Coach and owner of Reach Your Potential, with over 25 years of experience at the Oro Valley Community and Recreation Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.