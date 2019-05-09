Break a sweat for the nation’s heroes alongside the Town of Oro Valley and On Your Left Fitness later this month, and make sure to bring your running shoes.
Returning to Naranja Park Saturday, May 18 is the third annual Veterans and First Responders 5K Run/Walk. A portion of the event proceeds will go towards the future Southern Arizona Veterans and First Responders Living Memorial, located at Naranja Park (810 W. Naranja Drive).
This year, 5K and Memorial Mile runners/walkers can choose either a trail route or a road route. A Kids Fun Run will also take place.
All participants who complete the 5k run/walk or Memorial Mile will receive a finisher’s medal and a Taco Bell breakfast Crunchwrap. 5k road and trail awards will be given to the top three male and female overall winners and 5k road awards will also be given to the top three male and female in each age group.
Registration costs $30 for the 5K and $10 for the Memorial Mile if registered before May 17. Costs increase by $15 starting May 17. The 5K trail race begins at 7 a.m. and the road race begins at 7:10 a.m. The Memorial Mile kicks off at 7:15 a.m. The free Kids Fun Run begins at 8 a.m.
Packet pickup will be Friday, May 17, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Oro Valley Fleet Feet, 7607 N. Oracle Road #121. Packets can also be picked up on race day from 6 to 6:45 a.m.
Register online here. More information about the future memorial can be found here.
