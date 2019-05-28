Though he’s only 18 years old, Marana High School’s most recent valedictorian is already preparing himself for a rewarding career as an engineer.
Tanner Lehmbeck knew he would end up in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math world by the time he started high school, and credits his motivation over the past four years to his family and a desire to secure a strong college offer.
“I think math and science, they’ve always been my favorite classes in school, and they’ve always made the most sense to me,” he said.
Lehmbeck, a Tucson native, will take his motivation to Arizona State University. He said he’s excited for the move, as Tempe offered a “change of pace” from the Old Pueblo.
Looking back at the last four years, Lehmbeck said he was surprised how much he changed, and said the experiences an individual lives through in high school allow a person to begin building the foundation of their interests for the rest of their life.
“That allows you to meet and click with people that are interested and passionate about the same things you are,” he said.
At Marana, Lehmbeck said some of his favorite experiences came as a member of the tennis team, which he joined freshman year without any prior experience. Through the sport, and decathlon, he was able to make “a bunch” of new friends.
Photo by JD Fitzgerald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.