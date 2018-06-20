The Town of Oro Valley will move into the new fiscal year next month with a finalized spending plan after Town Council unanimously passed its next budget on June 6. The $142.9 million budget constitutes a roughly 11 percent increase over the current year.
Ask Oro Valley Chief Financial Officer Stacey Lemos why the budget has grown roughly $14 million since last fiscal year, and she has a pretty simple answer: the town has to account for increased revenue and money in reserves.
Much of that growth can be tracked to two places, Lemos said: an increased capacity for capital and bond-funded projects, and an increased year-end fund balances.
“Those are the primary reasons that the budget’s increased year over year—we’ve got more money and we’ve got to account for it to be able to spend it,” she said.
As previously reported by Tucson Local Media back in May, more than half of the increase is attributed to projected increases in year-end balances as a result of revenue growth. Other factors contributing to the increase include a potential Stormwater Utility grant-funded project and a major road widening project for North La Cholla Boulevard. The $12.7 million road project, which will increase La Cholla to four lanes from West Overton to West Tangerine roads, is primarily funded through Regional Transportation Authority funds ($8 million) and Pima Association of Governments funding ($3.8 million). For its own contribution, the town will kick in $800,000.
Lemos said that the town must also increase capacity for bond-funded capital projects in the town’s water utility enterprise, at the community center and at a new police substation. The $14 million bond would fund improvements and redevelopment at the community and recreation center and golf courses ($6 million), replacement of old water utility infrastructure ($6 million) and completing the Oro Valley Police Department’s new southern substation ($2 million).
The $6 million project at the community center includes roughly $3.8 million in turf reduction, bunker reconfiguration and irrigation replacement on both golf courses over the next two years, and $2.2 million to reconfigure the community center itself.
As for bond payments, Lemos told council at the June 6 meeting that the town has identified funding sources for all three projects: water utility revenues for the water projects, police impact fees for the substation and a roughly $800,000 sales tax rebate from the Oro Valley Marketplace the town currently grants the site developer, Vestar, for the community center.
Lemos said that while the sales tax, which is general fund revenue, would be used in early years to manage bond payments, she did express optimism that as the town begins to “see the benefit” from those improvements, more people will use the amenities at the community center, generating more funds through the associated fees, and that the town will see a drop in operational costs with modern infrastructure. Several years from now, Lemos said the fund could potentially pay its own debt service on the bonds.
Lemos said that funding the project via bonds is not only a sound fiscal decision, but a common practice among municipalities so that work can be completed without running the risk of encountering rising construction costs over longer periods of time and spread the payments to future residents.
“It spreads the cost of the project over future generations, so that future generations of taxpayers and residents that will benefit from those improvements will also help pay towards the cost,” she said.
Council is expected to vote on bond authorization sometime toward the end of October.
With the passing of the budget, council also approved a 10-year capital improvement program, which includes everything from new buildings to software upgrades. Since the passage of the tentative budget, the town’s parks and recreation department found itself in the running for a $200,000 grant for renovation at James D. Kreigh Park’s baseball fields. The town already had $340,000 planned for the coming year and $200,000 for fiscal year ’19/’20 in the CIP Plan—though director Kristy Diaz-Trahan said the town hopes to accelerate development if the grant is awarded. That means the field work would be completed in one year. The town is also pursuing a grant from the Tohono O’odham Nation for installation of a fire system and locks at the Steam Pump Ranch Pusch house—long-sought by the Historic Preservation Commission and Historical Society.
The CIP plan also includes $80,000 in general funds for tennis court improvements at the community center, $1 million for a yet-to-be-determined improvement to the North La Cañada Drive and West Moore Road intersection paid by roadway impact fees and a variety of water utility improvements.
The budget also continues Oro Valley’s history of providing step and merit increases for its staff, and includes several recommendations for new staff positions: an additional IT systems analyst, a procurement specialist, a public information officer and a deputy director for the parks and recreation department.
