Two suspects from a April homicide in Tucson have escaped authorities during an extradition attempt from New York to Arizona, according to the City.
Blane Barksdale and Susan Barksdale escaped on Monday evening after overpowering two security officers in Utah, the release said.
The pair were arrested in connection to a homicide committed in Pima County this year and were last seen driving a red GMC Sierra pickup truck with damage to the front passenger side and rear bumper.
The duo is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached, according to the release. They are wanted in connection with the murder of 72-year-old Frank Bligh.
It is believed that the couple is traveling through Arizona, though their exact direction of travel is unknown.
Anyone with information about the couple’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or 88-CRIME. The FBI, US Marshals and Apache County Sheriff’s Office are all assisting in the investigation.
