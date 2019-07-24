A head injury from a fall killed 19-year-old Caitlin Flanagan, who was found Sunday morning by police in Oro Valley.
According to a release issued by the Oro Valley Police Department, Flanagan was found July 21 around 4 a.m. on a second-story exterior patio of the Simpleview building in Oro Valley. She was reportedly attending a party earlier that night. She was observed on security footage arriving at the closed business around 2:45 a.m. and attempted to enter the building. She was then seen walking upstairs to a second-story patio, where she found another set of locked doors.
Flanagan was then seen walking off-camera but not down the stairs. Around 3:43 a.m. she reappeared on camera walking up the stairs and seemed injured, according to police, and remained on the patio until officers located her.
Evidence at the scene is reportedly “consistent with a fall from the second story.” An autopsy ruled her death as an accident and revealed Flanagan sustained a head injury consistent with a fall. Environmental conditions were also listed as a contributing factor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.