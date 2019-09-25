The Town of Oro Valley’s new interim Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Artz, delivered positive news to the council last Wednesday, Sept. 18 with a year-end update that showed a strong financial standing in three important areas.
The General Fund, which pays for much of the local government’s administrative and operating expenses, saw revenues in excess of $2.3 million, or 6 percent, over what town staff had budgeted for. The town’s unaudited numbers show $41.2 million in total revenue.
Contributing to this was retail tax collection up 3.1 percent this year compared to last, while restaurant and bar tax revenue was up by 10 percent. Those two revenue sources brought in over $11 million in total.
Oro Valley’s construction tax generated almost $6 million this year, which is 8 percent more than last year. However, the utility tax revenue dropped slightly by $47,000, a less than 2 percent difference.
The total expenses in the General Fund this year were 5.7 percent under budget, saving the town $2.4 million. Expenditures totaled $39.6 million, and at the meeting, Artz told the council that the fund’s year-end balance will be about $19.7 million, after a few accounting adjustments are made.
The town council has a longstanding policy to reserve at least 25 percent of the General Fund at all times, in case of unexpected costs. This year, the $19.7 million balance accounts for about half of the fund, which is double the required amount.
The Highway Fund’s largest revenue source is the state’s Highway User Revenue Fund. When drivers in Arizona pay gasoline taxes, motor-carrier taxes, vehicle license taxes, registration fees and other miscellaneous fees, that money is deposited in the HURF and distributed to all cities, towns, counties and the State Highway Fund. That money is crucial for a lot of municipalities, like Oro Valley, to fund their road improvement projects.
This year, HURF revenue provided to Oro Valley totaled more than $3.5 million, exceeding the town’s budgeted amount of $3.3 million. Oro Valley’s road-related expenses came in under budget by more than 10 percent, saving about $482,000.
The Community Center Fund has been a hot topic since its creation, since it encompasses the controversial town-owned golf courses, community center and related facilities. The total revenues exceeded what town staff budgeted for by about $90,000, or 1.3 percent. Total expenses were under budget by nearly 5 percent, saving about $325,000.
The fund has a year-end balance of $312,000, but will reach $490,000 after a few accounting adjustments, according to Artz. He told the council that in 2016, the town and golf management company Troon Privé overstated their income for that year, creating a need to move $120,000 to the next year’s balance to accurately reflect the annual revenues. The overall net profit in the Community Center Fund is $502,000, and the town made a $120,000 loan repayment back to the general fund for startup costs at the community center.
While the financials presented to council at the meeting have not yet been audited by an independent company, the mayor and councilmembers were able to get a clear picture of, and ask questions about, Oro Valley’s current financial position.
Vice Mayor Melanie Barrett pointed out that the Community Center Fund’s revenues exceeded expectations partly due to the taxpayers, because of a half-cent sales tax that is dedicated specifically to golf and community center operations.
“When we talk about the revenues exceeding the expenditures, we’re including the half-cent sales tax in those revenues,” she said.
Town staff reported the overall contracted operating expenses of the Community Center Fund exceeded the overall contracted operating revenues by approximately $1.7 million. However, this net loss was “more than offset” by the $2.5 million generated from the half-cent sales tax revenue, according to the town’s website.
