Happy Thanksgiving! It’s a wonderful time to gather with friends and family and share our gratitude for the many blessings in our lives. I am very thankful for the opportunity to serve the wonderful Marana community under the inspiring direction of our town council, and alongside our hardworking Marana town staff. Like all of you, I too have been reflecting on this past year, and I am so proud of what we have accomplished to make Marana an ideal place to live, work and play.
Back in January’s message, I called 2019 the “year for strategic planning,” and it certainly has been a busy year. Staff took a collective look at the Sewer Conveyance Plan and North Marana Drainage Study, and received public input on the General Plan update and Land Development Code. Now, we begin public outreach for the Parks and Recreation 10-year Master Plan. I’m thankful for the chance to hear your voices during the public outreach process, and I look forward to bringing your vision to fruition.
I am thankful for our continued growth areas along Interstate-10. Most of our major interchanges have experienced a surge in commercial activity, including the revitalization of the Ina Road corridor, the new developments along Cortaro Road corridor, the expansion of existing businesses in Arizona Pavilions, increased interest in Marana Center along Tangerine Road corridor and the creation of Marana Main Gate in north Marana.
Homeownership continues to climb, with nearly 700 single family resident homes this calendar year to-date, and once again we are heading in the direction of exceeding our fiscal year estimates. These new businesses and families represent thousands of new people to the Marana community. This means thousands more people that will drive on our streets, use our utility services and play in our parks, and our continued service is essential to making sure their quality of life is unparalleled in the region.
In 2019 alone, Town of Marana has received numerous awards and recognition, including landing in the top-10 rankings for “Richest Cities in Arizona,” “Most Popular Mid-Size Arizona Cities to Relocate To” and “Best City to Live In.”
Significant infrastructure projects like the Tangerine Road Expansion, Marana Water Reclamation Facility and Marana Water Sanitary Sewer System have each received state and national recognition, while members of town staff have received awards for service excellence in the areas of parks and recreation, public safety, marketing, building safety and law.
I am thankful to be a part of a team of passionate public servants, and it is because of all their accomplishments that we are proud to call Marana home.
As we prepare for the holiday season, I invite you to create more memories to be thankful for. Town staff has a large variety of activities planned for the rest of the year. Celebrate the Christmas season at our annual Marana Holiday Festival and Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 7 and at our Winter Waterland: Light Show and Festivities on December 13. Parks and Recreation programming is in full swing, with guided horseback rides and birding tours, teen paint night, cornhole and more. See all of our events at MaranaAZ.gov.
On behalf of town staff, we hope your days are filled with love, laughter and gratitude. Happy Thanksgiving.
Jamsheed Mehta is the Marana Town Manager.
