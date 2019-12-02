Pima County Supervisor Ally Miller announced she will not seek reelection for a third term on her Facebook page Monday afternoon.
She wrote, "I was going to announce this in January but think I should do this now. After giving it much consideration, I have decided that it is time to retire and move on to another phase of my life. I have decided not to run for Board of Supervisors District 1 election. I will serve out my term which ends Dec. 31, 2020. Thanks to everyone for all of the support you have given me over these last several years. Now we need to find someone to step up to run for this seat."
Miller was first elected to the District 1 seat in 2012 and started her second term in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.