Following Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry’s announcement that it was not safe to reopen schools for in-person classes, the Amphi School District announced it would continue its plan to launch the school year remotely on Monday, Aug. 10.
While Amphi hopes to bring students back to campus when it’s safe to do so, they said remote learning will be their primary mode of instruction until then. Their task force studied a variety of concerns for what a full reopening might entail, including sanitary protocols, new curriculum for different grade levels, addressing transportation and facilities operations, financial considerations, special needs accommodations and more.
Families can find information about what to expect regarding homework, school schedules, grading and the delivery of online instruction on the district’s web site. They are being asked to choose between various online models that include different options for returning to school once it is safe to do so.
Extracurricular activities with extra safety measures will be available once students can safely return to school campuses.
To bolster their online teaching capabilities, Amphi has purchased 4,000 Chromebooks to loan to students. The district is working to help all families find resources for internet access. They have also ordered 700 web cameras in case they need to expand online teaching.
