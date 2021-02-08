The Pima Animal Care Center is offering discounts to adopters through the end of February.
Those who spend at least $30 in PACC’s adoption lobby store will not be charged an adoption fee for adult pets, perfect for picking up a new pet plus food and equipment they might need. There is a $20 licensing fee per adopted dog, and kittens and puppies will still be full price at $50 each. In addition to the promotion, the store will also give away one free name tag per purchase a day.
“Thirty dollars will get you a whole bundle of goodies all for your new friend like a leash, collar, treats, and toys, depending on the pet’s size. You could also just buy a large bag of the pet food that they are currently already eating here at the shop,” said Monica Dangler, Interim Director of Animal Services at PACC.
The store in PACC’s lobby is open any time the shelter is open. And as a bonus, 50% of each sale at the shop goes directly to Friends of PACC, the shelter’s official nonprofit partner. Due to the pandemic, adopters will need an appointment to browse the kennels or meet specific pets.
To make an appointment, check the top section of the homepage at pima.gov/animalcare. PACC’s hours are Monday-Friday, noon to 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
