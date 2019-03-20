The American Legion Oro Valley Post 132 sponsored contestant Cassandra Lawson, a sophomore at BASIS Oro Valley, who recently placed first at the American Legion Dept. of Arizona state competition.
Lawson now advances as the state’s delegate to the American Legion national finals competition in Indianapolis, Indiana, to be held next month. The Oro Valley Post 132 program of the 82st Annual American Legion High School U.S. Constitution Oratorical Scholarship Contest began in February with six contestants, all from BASIS Oro Valley High School. The Post’s program is the most successful in the state, with three of the last five Arizona state delegates sent to the national competition having been sponsored by the Oro Valley Post 132.
There are five levels of competition beginning at the local Legion Post level and ending with the national finals competition with monetary awards at each level. The program is designed to instill a greater knowledge and appreciation of the U.S. Constitution among high school students. The contestants deliver a memorized oration of eight to ten minutes on any chosen aspect of the Constitution and must give emphasis to the attendant duties and obligations of a citizen. They are required also to deliver a three- to five-minute speech on one of four randomly selected, pre-assigned Articles of the Constitution.
For information, contact Sven Olson at 610-1516 or ovpost132@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.