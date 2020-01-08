Where is your family’s favorite place to go out for dinner? What about the best place to host your kid’s birthday party? Who has the best selection of beer on tap?
All of those questions and more will be answered later this year when we release the newest edition of the Best of the Northwest competition, set to land on your doorstep later this year.
It’s a longstanding tradition here at Tucson Local Media to ask our readers for help by voting for their favorite northside establishments, and this year is no different.
The contest went live a few months ago at tucsonlocalmedia.com, just click on the “Best of the Northwest” tab on our banner. There won’t be nominees from which to choose, but that’s where you help out. Submit businesses under one of the many categories.
As with last year, we are keeping in place our one-business, one-award policy, though we are opening up the playing field a little bit this year. Businesses can only win one award in a single category like “Retail and Services” or “Food and Drink,” but they can win multiple awards if they receive nominations elsewhere.
As I stated several months ago, a business can win “Best Mom and Pop Shop” and still win “Best Burger,” because the two awards are in different categories. If a business wins out in multiple awards in the same category, they win the award for which they received the most votes.
Nominations remain open until Sunday, Feb. 16, so there’s plenty of time to make your voice heard.
