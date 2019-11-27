1. Don’t miss the story of a man who helped a generation learn to rock at Mercury: A Celebration of Freddie Mercury’s Life and Music presented with the Southern Arizona Aids Foundation. Details: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1; Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; $24-$54; foxtucson.com.
2. Relive the magic of E.T. The Extra Terrestrial on the big screen accompanied by a live performance of the Tucson Symphony Orchestra. Details: 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1; Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.; $31-$87; ticketmaster.com.
3. Enjoy the International Acoustic Music Awards best group/duo Ryanhood with airtight vocal harmonies and guitar and mandolin. Details: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30; Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; free admission; foxtucson.com.
4. Discover the heritage of various American Indian tribal nations at the Native American Social and Indian Craft Market featuring authentic works by artisans, dance and song and children’s activities. Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Nov. 29-Dec. 1; Sheraton Hotel, 5151 E. Grant Road; free admission, scholarship donations appreciated; 248-5849.
5. Start your holiday shopping for unique, handmade items from more than 160 artisans from all over the Southwest at the Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair at Reid Park. Details: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 30-Dec. 1; 22nd St. and Country Club Road; free admission; 791-4877.
