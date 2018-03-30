In 2016, over 42,000 Americans died from opioid-related overdoses. More than 1,300 of those were Arizonans. Both the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have declared it a health emergency. Now, the Marana Health Center is joining the fight against the national, statewide and local opioid problem.
In response to this epidemic, MHC Healthcare purchased specialty locking pill cases for opioid prescriptions and other potentially addictive pain medications. With 14 locations in the Tucson area, and serving over 50,000 Tucsonans annually, MHC Healthcare carries some serious weight in local pharmaceuticals, and they hope this step with help quell the epidemic locally.
“If we can prevent a single overdose death with the use of these locking pill cases, our program will have been successful,” said pharmacy director Dr. Greg Redding.
MHC purchased the specialty pill cases with the help of a grant from local philanthropists Manny and Tammy Bracamonte. There are currently 90 locking cases purchased, but MHC Healthcare plans to purchase as many as are possible to cover their patient opioid prescriptions.
“We’ve just implemented the program earlier this week and already we’ve distributed nine of them,” said Stephen Stone, director of development/foundation. “As far as we know, we’re the first in the state to use this kind of program.”
The lockboxes are provided free-of-charge to patients who are prescribed opioids and other potentially-addictive drugs. The qualifying patients are all on long-term pain medications. The boxes are not for prescriptions of recent injuries.
Although this doesn’t help against potential opioid abuse from the prescribed patient, it does make the prescriptions more difficult to obtain for other members of the household, such as children or those who may be struggling with opioid addiction.
“This is absolutely an issue in Arizona as well,” Stone said. “We’re very excited to help against it.”
The Town of Marana will be hosting a “Dispose-A-Med” event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., on April 14 at the Target on 3901 W. Ina Road. There will be a collection of unused or expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medications.
