"I'm a 2-year-old boy named Oscar! I am very friendly and love for people to give me attention. I have some allergies so I prefer to spend most of my time indoors." Oscar (876050)
Bring your family to meet Oscar at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. Have questions? Give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
