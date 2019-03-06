A $1,500 reward has been offered for any information leading to an arrest after two javelina were shot and killed in late February in the Santa Catalina Mountains.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief program is offering a reward after remains were found a quarter mile east of the Baby Jesus Trail in a wash. The adult was decapitated and the head skinned. No meat was removed from either javelina.
“Poachers are criminals; they are thieves who steal wildlife from Arizona citizens,” said Game and Fish Regional Supervisor Raul Vega. “No true sportsman would leave game in the field to waste. We urge anyone who saw or heard something to contact us.”
Those with information about the case are urged to contact the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief Hotline at 800-352-0700. Callers can report anonymously if need be, and should reference OGT #19-000331 when calling.
