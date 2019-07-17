Over 400 community members joined forces by contributing $107,433 in gifts to Tucson Symphony Orchestra’s 90th Birthday Campaign, in support of TSO Music Education Programs. Launched with a generous $37,000 matching challenge from the TSO Board of Trustees, Honorary Council and the Tucson Symphony Orchestra League, the campaign is one of the organization’s most successful fundraising campaigns of the last decade, attracting 137 TSO fans to make their first ever donation.
“Creating unique ways to bring music into the lives of Tucson students is a core part of our identity and our impact,” said Kathryn R. Martin, interim president and CEO. “We are moved by the outpouring of support from the community as we continue to invest in our music education programs.”
The donations revealed the depth and breadth of support TSO enjoys in Southern Arizona and outside the state. Gifts ranged from $1 to $5,000 from donors in Benson, Douglas, Marana, Nogales, Oro Valley, Sierra Vista, Tubac, Tucson, and from 15 states. Support also came from within the organization as musicians, staff, TSOL, Board Members, Honorary Council, and their families all contributed to the campaign. It began the night of TSO’s free community concert, Bravo TSO!, April 18, when the Birthday Campaign was first announced, and continued to the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
Each year the TSO relies on community support of $3.8M to achieve its mission to engage, educate, and transform our community through live musical experiences of the highest quality.
The TSO invests over $300,000 annually in the community by producing seven strong and vigorous education programs throughout the school year. The nationally-recognized programs are presented every year in 90 schools from Southern Pinal County to the Arizona-Mexico border, impacting over 40,000 students and teachers each year. One of these programs, The Young Composers Project, has received grants from the National Endowment for the Arts for twelve consecutive years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.