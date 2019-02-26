After making contact with 10 separate groups spread across the desert west of Tucson, Border Patrol agents arrested 75 illegal aliens over the weekend.
Agents with the Tucson Sector were assisted by National Guard helicopter crews working under Operation Guardian Support.
According to the agency, Border Patrol agents aboard National Guard UH-72 Lakota and UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters guided other agents on the ground to make the arrests, and at times deployed to the ground to make the arrests themselves.
The individuals were located north of the border in a “rugged, remote terrain” wearing camouflage.
