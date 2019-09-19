Welcome to week five of the high school football season, with a slate full of quality contests to keep an eye on come Friday night.
We have five games involving teams from the northwestern fringes of Tucson this week, with several that should be a dandy to watch.
It’ll be fascinating to see if the Canyon del Oro Dorados can keep their unblemished record intact, ahead of the team’s bye week.
The Dorados are off to their best start to a season in nine years (4-0), and head down Oracle Road to face an Amphi team that’s 3-1 for the year.
Elsewhere, Ironwood Ridge looks to spring a massive upset in Peoria, facing off against powerhouse Centennial on Friday night.
Without further ado, here’s a full list of games going down on Friday night with my predictions attached.
Ironwood Ridge (1-2) at Centennial High School (2-1)
Location: Centennial High School (14388 N. 79th Avenue, Peoria)
The Nighthawks and Coyotes previously met in week four of the 2018 regular season, with the Coyotes beating IRHS, 55-7.
Prediction: Centennial might be the best team in the state, with their lone loss coming to California power, Mater Dei. I expect the Coyotes to cruise past Ironwood Ridge, 52-14.
Canyon del Oro (4-0) at Amphitheater High School (3-1)
Location: Amphitheater High School (125 W. Yavapai Road, Tucson)
The Dorados and Panthers met in week five of the regular season in 2018, with CDO blanking their intra-district rival, 46-0.
Prediction: There’s no way that the Dorados sleepwalk through this one, especially with senior running back Gavin Davis plowing through opponents with ease this season. I expect CDO to handle an improved Amphi team with relative ease, 35-21.
Mountain View (0-3) vs. Tucson High School (3-1)
Location: Mountain View High School (3901 W. Linda Vista Boulevard)
The Lions and Badgers met in week four of the 2018 regular season, with Tucson High School winning that contest, 19-14.
Prediction: There’s no way that a team coached by Matt Johnson loses four straight games. Tucson High is a quality 6A team this season, but I expect the Lions to win a defensive battle at home, 24-21.
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (1-2) at Snowflake High School (3-1)
Location: Snowflake High School (220 S. 2nd West, Snowflake)
The Lions and Lobos previously met in week five of the 2018 season, with Snowflake winning that contest, 21-7.
Prediction: Snowflake has been a daunting foe so far this season, outscoring opponents, 115-50. I expect them to do whatever it takes to continue their winning ways over an inexperienced and overmatched PRCA squad. I’ll go with Snowflake in this one, 28-7.
Marana (0-4) at Williams Field High School (2-2)
Location: Williams Field High School (2076 S. Higley Road, Gilbert)
The Tigers and Black Hawks previously met in week five of the 2018 season, with Williams Field winning that contest, 33-14.
Prediction: Louie Ramirez’s team appears to be lost on the offensive side of the ball this year and facing a talent rich WFHS team won’t help that cause. I’m expecting this one to be over by halftime, with the Black Hawks rolling to an easy win, 56-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.