The Oro Valley Police Department has released the name of a woman who passed away the night of Sunday, July 14 after a fatal head-on collision.
Maya Smith Dolana, 19, was pronounced dead on the scene in the area of Moore Road and Zircon Lane. According to an OVPD release, Smith Dolana left a babysitting job and was driving her Toyota Prius westbound on Moore Road. She crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a GMC 4X4 truck.
Police are unsure as to what caused Smith Dolana to leave her lane.
When officers arrived on scene, they reported finding “one male outside of his vehicle and one female trapped inside her vehicle.”
The driver of the GMC 4X4 was released from the hospital and is recovering. He did not show any indication of impairment and there were no citations issued.
