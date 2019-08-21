The Marana Regional Airport will soon benefit from $375,000 in grant funding awarded to the town by the Arizona Department of Transportation. The funding, awarded through the Airport Development Grants Program, will include equipment replacement and design, and a safety improvement study.
ADOT will contribute 90 percent of the funds, while the town will provide 10 percent.
The projects include an electrical vault switchgear replacement ($50,000); designing new runway lights, a new rotating beacon tower and upgrades to LED indicators ($175,000); and a “Runway 30 Safety Area Improvement Study” ($150,000).
According to the Town of Marana, switchgear is composed of electrical disconnect switches, fuses or circuit breakers used to control, protect and isolate electrical equipment. Switchgear is used both to de-energize equipment to allow work to be done and to clear faults downstream. This type of equipment is directly linked to the reliability of the electricity supply.
The safety study will “determine how to best address the inadequate Runway 30 safety area.” According to the town, the end of the runway is too close to Avra Valley Road, and the fence line has to be addressed in the near future. The study will determine to most cost effective approach to dealing with these issues.
In a press release announcing the grant funding, the Town of Marana thanked Gov. Doug Ducey, Sen. Vince Leach, Rep. Mark Finchem, Rep. Bret Roberts, Rep. Arlando Teller and Rep. Noel Campbell for their work in securing funding for the airport.
The Marana Regional Airport is located 5 miles west of Interstate 10 off of Avra Valley Road and is home to more than 260 aircraft.
