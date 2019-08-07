Out with the old, and in with the new. It seems like more and more things don’t last as long as they used to, especially those items we all use on a daily basis. Televisions, computers, even our phones wear out or are made obsolete by newer versions with improved features in an increasingly shorter timeframe. New demands of the public make it a necessity for organizations to adapt and evolve if they want to remain relevant, and the Town of Oro Valley Parks and Recreation Department is taking steps to ensure we do just that. Providing our users with the best experience possible is always our highest priority, and over the last year, staff has worked to secure and implement a new recreation software that will improve the way you interact with our department.
After a lengthy research and selection process, we are happy to announce that CivicRec is our new online registration software for Parks and Recreation. CivicRec is intuitive, easy-to-navigate and mobile-friendly, allowing you to search and register for community activities and events, manage your account and make payments, even from a smartphone or tablet. Through this new system, the Parks and Recreation Department will be able to provide more information and enable participants to browse everything we have to offer, register for programs easily and quickly, or even view more information if needed.
The excitement around CivicRec is driven by the improved functionality it will provide to our users and the access to information they will have. But we as staff are also ecstatic that this new system will improve efficiency and increase the speed with which we can serve our customers. In addition to all programs, classes, memberships and events being listed online, users will also have the ability to view facility and park schedules. This will make planning your next picnic, family reunion or sports practice much easier. New interactive maps will allow for the user to see the park or facility and related details, eliminating the need to be on location in order to become familiar with its layout.
CivicRec went live on July 22, so it is already up and running! As this is a brand new system, all users will be required to create an account for themselves and/or their household. But this process has been completely streamlined so it will only take a few minutes. Once registration is completed, users will have full access to CivicRec and will be able to view everything the town has to offer. Coinciding with the launch of CivicRec, the Fall Program Guide is also now available online. This guide lists all the classes, programs, and special events for August through December. Visit the town’s website for details.
As a much-improved system that is user friendly, it is our hope that CivicRec will help make the Town of Oro Valley Parks and Recreation something you can access on a daily basis, (if you aren’t already). And for those of you who are current members and participants, we are very happy to provide you an improved platform so that you are able to get the most out of your experience. Be sure to visit us at orovalleyaz.gov to set up your new account and take advantage of all the Parks and Recreation Department has to offer. We hope you are as excited as we are to take this next step together and continue to provide our users with the best experience possible, each and every day.
Matt Jankowski is the Oro Valley Parks and Recreation Deputy Director.
