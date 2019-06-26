Fans of food, drinks, music and watching colorful lights in the sky are in luck this Fourth of July.
Both Marana and Oro Valley will continue their longstanding celebrations this year, in the form of the annual Star Spangled Spectacular and July 4 Celebration, respectively.
The Marana event, which runs from 5 to 9:30 p.m. at Crossroads at Silverbell District Park (7548 N. Silverbell Road), includes live music from acts like Backroads, Mr. Skynyrd, Taken By Drones, Staff and the Articles and OnesAll. The coup de gras is the fireworks showcase, which will start at 9 p.m.
The festivities also include a plethora of food trucks and stands for local businesses, with lots of activities for family members of all ages.
According to Town of Marana special events coordinator Monique Hagberg, this year’s event will be bigger and better than ever.
“We have worked really hard at putting together a really amazing experience for everyone,” Hagberg said. “This year, we are able to create an experience that’s a little different, in that the entire park is a beer garden this year. So, now you can grab your beverage and you can roam around the park. It really creates an experience that the whole family can enjoy in every section of the park.”
Be wary, event goers, Marana has instituted a clear bag policy, which Hagberg attributed to public safety.
“Our reason for that is we’re trying to kind of hold up to the standards that a lot of other events in the region are also having,” Hagberg said. “So, we are fencing off the entire park this year. We just want to make everything as safe for everyone as possible.”
Over in Oro Valley, the fun will take place at James D. Kriegh Park (23 W. Calle Concordia), and will feature music by Tucson’s Little House of Funk, which will play two sets during the night.
The event will run from 6 to 9:30 p.m., with games and giveaways intermixed with a firework show between 9 and 9:30 p.m.
Oro Valley Public Information Officer Joe Lunne highlighted the bounty of food trucks, which range from Mexican staples to curry pots, donuts and Indian food, as a big draw for families.
He also highlighted the inclusion of backyard games, jumping castles, arts and crafts and obstacle courses as something fun for the younger members of the family.
“I think there’s lots of shade and we’re going to have a lot of great activities planned, and you can have a front row seat for the fireworks,” Lunne said. “So, people will have a great vantage for fireworks.”
Lunne added that anyone who attends the festival can swim at the Oro Valley Aquatic Center at a discounted rate. Entry will cost $3 for adults and $1 for children.
For more information on the two events, visit orovalleyaz.gov/parksandrec, or maranaaz.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.